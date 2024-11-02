Mark Robins keen for Coventry to build momentum after win at Middlesbrough

Mark Robins has challenged his Coventry players to go on a Sky Bet Championship charge after the Sky Blues ended their wait for success on their travels with a 3-0 victory against 10-man Middlesbrough.

Hayden Hackney was sent off for Boro just 22 minutes into the game at the Riverside after picking up two early yellow cards, and Coventry took full advantage.

Bobby Thomas scored Coventry’s first goal just before the break and late goals from the excellent Haji Wright and Josh Eccles secured a first away win of the season for Robins’ side.

“It’s been a long time coming but the performances were always there, which gives people a bit of anxiety from time to time,” said a delighted Robins.

“The numbers were reduced early in the game but we started brilliantly.

“The game became bitty and they were trying to get one of ours sent off, throwing themselves to the floor at every opportunity. The referee was dishing out yellow cards and you’re a bit concerned that the numbers would be evened up.

“I thought we played really well when they had 11. When they went down to 10 men it had a change in focus and direction. They got a little bit more of the ball.

“We eventually became more composed and that came with the second goal, which was a brilliant goal.

“There were some really good bits of play from us. I’m happy but it has been a long time coming. We’ve been due a bit of luck.”

Coventry, who also had three goals disallowed at the Riverside, have now won successive games for the first time this season to climb to 13th, and host Derby in midweek.

Robins said: “It could have been more but three points was really important and a good performance was really important.

“I’m really pleased and it gives us a chance to build some real momentum now against Derby County, which is another tough game.

“You could see our confidence today, now we have to maintain that.”

Middlesbrough, who wore a one-off all-white kit at the Riverside to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime, have won just one of their last five Championship games.

Carrick felt there “wasn’t much to say” on Hackney’s red card but felt his side improved after the sending off, only to pay the price for conceding soft goals.

He said: “It was the start and the end that cost us really. I thought we dealt with going down to 10 men pretty well, to be honest, for the most part.

“We didn’t start particularly well, were a little bit edgy and didn’t really settle into the game.

“I thought we dealt well with a lot of what they threw at us after the red, but the two goals are pretty straightforward goals that aren’t down to being a man down, it’s just two goals that we should do better with.

“As the game was going, we looked in a decent place and looking like we could get back into the game. We give away a really simple goal. In the end, that makes a difference.”

Boro head for QPR and Tuesday night, and Carrick said: “The way the game has ended and we’ve lost, it’s important we don’t let this get to us too much. It can go that way.”