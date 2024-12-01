Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee hit doubles as Man Utd crush Everton

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee netted a brace apiece as Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim secured his first Premier League win in comprehensive fashion against Everton.

After last weekend’s draw at promoted Ipswich and Thursday’s Europa League comeback victory against Bodo/Glimt, the Portuguese’s side thrilled the Old Trafford faithful on Sunday.

Amorim’s name echoed around the ground as United cruised to a resounding 4-0 triumph over Sean Dyche’s Toffees, moving up to ninth as as result.

The opening goal arrived 11 minutes before the break when Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite directed a Rashford strike past his own goalkeeper.

United had tried during the summer to sign the defender, whose first half to forget continued when dispossessed by Amad Diallo before Zirkzee struck his first goal since the season opener.

Diallo shone throughout Sunday’s game, the 22-year-old providing Rashford’s second goal 20 seconds after half-time before then brilliantly winning the ball and setting up Zirkzee.

But United fans’ joy at their side’s display came with anger towards the Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe after this week’s controversial ticket price hikes.

There was a pre-match protest and audible anger during the game, while a banner reading ‘stop exploiting loyalty’ was held up at one point.

Kobbie Mainoo was among six changes made by Amorim and saw a drive from the edge of the box stopped by Jordan Pickford three minutes into his first appearance after a hamstring injury.

Dynamic Diallo saw a strike blocked and hit another across the face of goal after being found by a fine Zirkzee ball as Amorim acted as conductor on the touchline.

Joshua Zirkzee scores United’s fourth goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

The animated head coach gave a lot of positional instructions, both on an individual basis and as units, as his side showed glimpses of promise along with hairy moments in his 3-4-3.

Everton winger Jesper Lindstrom had a long-ranger held before Dwight McNeil and Beto blew threatening moments through poor decision-making, although the pair nearly combined to give the visitors a 21st-minute opener.

McNeil slipped in Beto, who darted wide of Andre Onana and struck a low effort through Matthijs de Ligt into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Play settled into a sloppy pattern, only to be lit up after Rashford capitalised on a corner won by his hard running.

A smart 34th-minute set-piece saw Bruno Fernandes float a ball to the unmarked forward just inside the 18-yard box, with his low first-time strike turned in by Branthwaite.

The Everton defender’s afternoon went further downhill seven minutes later.

Pressed at pace by Diallo, the centre-back was dispossessed and Fernandes darted forwards before cutting back for Zirkzee to slam home in front of the Stretford End.

Fernandes saw hopeful penalty claims against Ashley Young ignored just before half-time, with the hosts returning at breakneck pace after the interval.

Zirkzee took a touch and played wide right to Diallo, who roared forwards and slipped in Rashford to beat Pickford just 20 seconds after the restart.

That strike took the sting out of a second half in which Everton showed barely any sign of a response.

Manchester United fans protest against ticket pricing ahead of the game (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rashford had a shot blocked and Pickford prevented Fernandes rounding him, but the fourth goal arrived in the 64th minute.

Hungry Diallo stripped James Tarkowski of the ball and ran forward before playing across for Zirkzee to sweep home.

Many Everton fans made an early exit as Amorim continued to maximise his bench, including replacing Fernandes. The skipper soon had his left foot in an ice pack.

Ex-United club captain Young received a standing ovation as he was replaced, with Old Trafford fans soon increasing the volume in their chants about the new ticket plan.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin saw a late header saved by Onana but the match was long out of Everton’s reach.