Marcus Kane goal sees Glentoran beat league leaders Linfield

Sports Direct Premiership

Glentoran 1-0 Linfield

A Marcus Kane goal was the difference as Linfield fell to defeat away to Glentoran.

James Douglas’ second caution came a full half an hour from time, and it looked as though Glentoran’s slender lead was in considerable danger.

But the home side held out, and as a result move into the top three. It also marks their second victory over Linfield this season, after a seismic 3-1 win at Windsor Park in October.

Table toppers Linfield still hold a sizeable eight-point lead at the summit, though they had a notable lack of potency in the final third.

In spite of dominating possession in the opening period, they did little to threaten. And they were duly punished, a failure to deal with a delightful Daniel Amos delivery costing them, as Kane bundled in from three yards to send his home support into raptures.

Crucial as that was, their second half display showed real grit, especially given the sending off of Douglas.

Cliftonville will get the opportunity to close the gap to five points when they host Loughgall tomorrow afternoon.