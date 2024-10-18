Marc Skinner likens new Man Utd striker Elisabeth Terland to ‘The Terminator’

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has likened his new striker Elisabeth Terland to ‘The Terminator’ ahead of her return to former club Brighton.

Terland scored her first goals for United in last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Tottenham that maintained their 100 per cent start to the Women’s Super League season.

The 23-year-old Norwegian signed for the Red Devils in the summer after impressing during two seasons at Brighton, and Skinner said her focus in front of goal reminds him of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous film character.

Ready to face their former club 🔴⚪️⚫️ 🆚 🔵⚪️🔵#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/cNoUkq46S7 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 17, 2024

“If you look at the way the Terminator would see in the movie, and it is like you’re narrowing down the angle – that’s how I see Lizzie’s brain working because she’s so ruthless in those moments,” the United boss told a press conference.

“It was her attitude when I spoke to her, it was all about she wants to win. She wants to push herself. She’s hungry for success. Not only as a person but, obviously, as a team.”

Terland is not the only player taking on her old team, with former United trio Nikita Parris, Maria Thorisdottir and Sophie Baggaley among the Seagulls squad.

Brighton finished last season in ninth place but have made a great start under new boss Dario Vidosic with three wins from their four matches.

Nikita Parris during her time at Man Utd (Adam Davy/PA)

Skinner said: “They’ve obviously got some real, experienced players that really make them tick and I think it’s going to be an exciting tie. I think it might be one of the games of the weekend because it’s a tough challenge for both teams.”

Vidosic is eyeing a milestone moment at the Amex Stadium, saying: “If we win, we will go top of the WSL, which is another carrot that’s there hanging for us, but we know we’ve got a tough opponent.

“It’s going to be a really good game, not just for the two sets of fans but for the league itself, two teams that want to try to score goals, that want to attack.”

Skinner is hoping to have forward Geyse available but Melvine Malard and Anna Sandberg definitely miss out while Jayde Riviere is a major doubt.

Poppy Pattinson returns for Brighton after serving a one-match ban but Jelena Cankovic faces a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.