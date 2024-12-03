Marc Guehi again displays religious message on rainbow armband after FA warning

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi could face a Football Association rap after wearing another religious message on his rainbow captain’s armband.

The 24-year-old took to the field at Ipswich on Tuesday night with a message meaning ‘Jesus loves you’ on his rainbow-coloured armband.

It comes just three days after the defender’s armband bore the message ‘I love Jesus’ during their match against Newcastle, prompting the FA to contact Guehi and Palace.

Marc Guehi wearing the armband at Ipswich (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The PA news agency understands both player and club were given a formal reminder of its rules, that the appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment, of any religious message is prohibited under Rule A4 of the governing body’s regulations.

But Guehi, who has spoken in the past about his devout religious beliefs, appears to have doubled down on the gesture.

The FA has so far declined to comment on whether any repeat by Guehi could lead to a charge.

Ipswich’s Sam Morsy wearing a standard captain’s armband (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The armbands are being worn as part of the Premier League’s ‘Rainbow Laces’ campaign which runs from November 29 to December 5 to show support for people in the LGBTQ+ community across football and beyond.

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy, who also caused controversy by opting not to wear the rainbow armband against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, once again wore a regular armband.

His club issued a statement on Monday saying he chose not to wear the rainbow armband due to his religious beliefs.