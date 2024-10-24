Manchester United frustrated in Europe after draw with Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho was sent off as his Fenerbahce side frustrated former club Manchester United (Francisco Seco/AP)

Manchester United are still waiting for their first win in the Europa League after former manager Jose Mourinho frustrated them in Istanbul on Thursday.

Christian Eriksen put United ahead early against Mourinho’s Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium but Youssef En-Nesyri replied for the Turks after the break to secure a 1-1 draw.

While United’s third successive stalemate in the competition may do little to quell speculation over United boss Erik ten Hag’s future, it was Mourinho who stole the headlines on this occasion.

The Portuguese was sent to the stands in the second half for something he said towards the officials after Fenerbahce were denied a penalty.

A Richarlison penalty ensured Tottenham maintained their 100 per cent record in the competition with a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar.

The Brazilian converted from the spot after 53 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, taking the Londoners to second in the 36-team table behind only Lazio on goal difference. Alkmaar had David Wolfe sent off in the closing stages.

Philippe Clement’s Rangers lifted spirits after their weekend frustration against Kilmarnock as they overwhelmed Romanian side FCSB 4-0 at Ibrox.

Tom Lawrence set the Glasgow side on their way after 10 minutes before Vaclav Cerny struck either side of half-time and substitute Hamza Igmane wrapped up a convincing win.

Lazio claimed top spot with a 2-0 win over 10-man FC Twente in Enschede.

Twente were stung by the sending-off of goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall after just 11 minutes and were made to pay by Pedro Rodriguez before the break. Gustav Isaksen made victory certain late on.

Anderlecht also have three wins from three and sit third after beating 10-man Ludogorets 2-0 with second-half goals from Samuel Edozie and Anders Dryer. The Bulgarian side had Caio sent off on 30 minutes.

Lyon’s winning start in the competition was ended as they suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat Besiktas, who had begin the day bottom of the table. Gedson Fernandes scored the only goal of the game after 71 minutes.

Unbeaten Ajax were convincing 3-0 winners over a Qarabag side that finished with nine men in Baku. The hosts never recovered from the early dismissal of Julio Ramao and were punished as Kenneth Taylor, Wout Weghorst and Chuba Akpom struck for the Dutch side before Elvin Jafarguliyev was also sent off.

Hugo Larsson scored a 79th-minute winner as Eintracht Frankfurt overcame Latvian side Rigas FS 1-0 while Artem Dovbyk’s penalty secured Roma’s first triumph of the competition, 1-0 against Dynamo Kiev.