Manchester United criticised over ‘offensive’ price increase for match tickets

Manchester United’s decision to put up the cost of all members’ match tickets to £66 for the remainder of the season has been labelled “offensive” by the club’s leading supporters’ group.

Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) revealed the club had informed the fans forum that changes to certain ticket policies will take effect immediately “and that this price will apply for kids and over-65s as well as adults”.

United and Everton fans are set to stage a protest against ticket prices ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Supporters are being asked to gather next to the trinity statue outside Old Trafford to support the Football Supporters’ Association’s ‘Stop Exploiting Loyalty’ campaign.

Fans hold up an FSA banner reading “Stop Exploiting Loyalty” outside the London Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham and Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

As well as increasing prices generally, fans are unhappy about the removal of concession tickets for certain groups.

An MUST statement read: “Suffice it to say that the idea that the fans must pay their ‘fair share’ for the club’s excesses and/or mismanagement — and above all, the Glazers’ lack of investment over two decades — is offensive.

“We fans have done everything we have been asked. We have cheered the players on even in the face of substandard performance.

“We have objected to this action in the strongest possible terms, both for the action itself and the complete lack of consultation, which is a step backward based on the process we had agreed with the club before INEOS’ arrival.

“Over the coming days MUST will be seeking urgent discussions with the club to get them to listen to fans’ concern at this policy.

“United fans have sucked up a lot. We will not be silent on this and we need to be prepared to resist any attempts to further drive up ticket prices.”

Supporters’ group The 1958 said along with United and Everton, both Liverpool and Manchester City supporters will also display an FSA banner ahead of their match on Sunday.

“With 19 out of 20 Premier League clubs increasing ticket prices this season, FC58, Everton, Liverpool and City supporters will display the FSA banner to raise awareness that any future season ticket price increases, removal of concessions, and treating match-going supporters as an easy target to make quick revenues will not be tolerated,” the fans’ group said.

“With the discussions around the rebuild or redevelopment of Old Trafford, we need to send a message to the club that we are laser focused on keeping football affordable and looking after our loyal, match-going fan base.

“Manchester United have announced that they will be selling tickets to members for the remainder of the season at a minimum of £66 irrespective of if you are under 16, youth, OAP or disabled, which is a clear exploitation of the loyal fan base and their first move towards dynamic pricing.”