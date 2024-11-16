Manchester United appoint five coaches as Ruben Amorim finalises backroom team

Ruben Amorim has been joined at Old Trafford by five coaches who worked with him at Sporting

Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of five coaches who will complete new boss Ruben Amorim’s backroom staff.

All five have followed Amorim to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon after the 39-year-old replaced Erik ten Hag as head coach.

United said on their official website: “Manchester United can now confirm the arrival of five coaches that join the club as part of Ruben Amorim’s backroom team.

Five new coaches have joined Ruben Amorim's backroom team ℹ️ #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 16, 2024

“Carlos Fernandes, Jorge Vital, Adelio Candido, Emanuel Ferro and Paulo Barreira have all made the move from Sporting to United with our new head coach, who began work in Manchester earlier this week.

“The quintet join a set-up that already includes first-team coaches Darren Fletcher and Andreas Georgson, plus assistant first-team goalkeeper coach Craig Mawson.”

Fernandes, 29, will be assistant head coach, having worked with Amorim at Sporting plus previous clubs Braga and Casa Pia, while Vital will lead the goalkeeping set-up as first-team goalkeeper coach.

Candido and Ferro, who have also worked alongside Amorim at his three previous clubs, will be first-team coaches and Barreira has arrived as physical performance coach, having previously worked at Arsenal and Liverpool.