Manchester City’s title defence stutters again as they draw at Crystal Palace

Manchester City’s Premier League title defence stuttered again with a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

City twice came from behind to collect a point at Selhurst Park, but the champions have now won only once in six league games – four of which have been lost.

Palace led through full-back Daniel Munoz’s fourth-minute goal before Erling Haaland headed City level.

Maxence Lacroix restored Palace’s lead after the break and Rico Lewis fired a fine 68th-minute leveller for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Lewis was later sent off six minutes from time for two bookings and City are eight points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more than Arne Slot’s side.

Aston Villa beat bottom-club Southampton 1-0 to move within two points of fourth-placed City.

Colombian striker Jhon Duran scored the winner on what was his first league start of the season.

Duran pounced for the 24th-minute winner after Taylor Harwood-Bellis had failed to deal with a hopeful ball.

Unai Emery’s Villa side have returned to form with victories against Brentford and Southampton after an eight-game winless run.

Saints are eight points from safety having lost 12 of their 15 top-flight games.

Brentford beat Newcastle 4-2 to maintain the best home record in the Premier League.

Both sides scored in the opening 12 minutes, with Bryan Mbeumo’s opener quickly cancelled out by Alexander Isak.

Yoane Wissa’s ninth goal in eight league games restored Brentford’s lead, but Newcastle quickly levelled again through Harvey Barnes.

But there was no denying the Bees, who have won seven and drawn one of their eight home games.

Nathan Collins converted with a left-footed finish following a 56th-minute free-kick.

Kevin Schade sealed Brentford’s victory by clipping his shot over advancing Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.