Manchester City maintain winning start to Champions League campaign

Manchester City made it three wins from as many games in Champions League Group D as they saw off Swedish side Hammarby 2-0 at the Joie Stadium.

Laura Blindkilde Brown put City ahead two minutes into the second half, shortly after a strike against a post from Aoba Fujino, who then saw a shot clip the crossbar.

Fujino subsequently got on the scoresheet to wrap up victory for Gareth Taylor’s side, heading in with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

City had had plenty of the ball but little attacking joy in the first half against a Hammarby outfit beaten 9-0 at Barcelona last month in the second match of what is their debut Champions League campaign.

And there was a nervy moment for the hosts in the 74th minute when Hammarby substitute Thea Sorbo was denied an equaliser by a superb Ayaka Yamashita save.

Having emerged with the three points, City extend their winning streak in all competitions to 10 matches in their 12-match unbeaten start to the season

Taylor, whose Women’s Super League leaders play second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, named a starting line-up showing only three changes from Friday’s 4-0 win over Tottenham. Among the trio dropping out, Lauren Hemp did not feature in the squad.

Hammarby were backed in the stands by several hundred fans who provided impressively vociferous and eye-catching support for their team.

And on the field the Swedish outfit, with former City player Julie Blakstad in their side, did an admirable job of keeping the hosts at bay in the opening stages of the contest.

City dominated possession but did not fashion any real chances until Fujino sent an effort over in the 24th minute, and Mary Fowler then brought a parry out of Hammarby goalkeeper Anna Tamminen just before the half-hour.

An unsuccessful headed attempt from City captain Alex Greenwood followed and Khadija Shaw was hurt in a collision with Tamminen but was able to continue, before Hammarby threatened to take a shock lead late in the half as Asato Miyagawa shot off-target.

Fujino then went the closest yet almost immediately after the break, firing against a post – and moments later City had the lead as Fowler teed up Blindkilde Brown to finish.

The advantage was nearly doubled three minutes later as City kept up the pressure and Fujino unleashed a shot that clipped the top of the bar on its way over.

After Shaw put a header wide and then a shot into the net only to see the flag up for offside, Hammarby started to pose problems in attack, and Yamashita saved a Cathinka Tandberg header, then made a stunning stop as she pushed Sorbo’s strike over the bar.

Fujino struck over from a good position before finally finding the back of the net to double the lead as she headed in from Leila Ouahabi’s delivery.