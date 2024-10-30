Manchester City forward Vivianne Miedema undergoes another knee operation

Vivianne Miedema has set to begin a period of rehabilitation

Vivianne Miedema has undergone another operation on her left knee.

Manchester City announced the news about the Netherlands forward, who they signed in July following her release by Arsenal.

Miedema made a positive start to life at City, with goals against Paris FC and her former club, but she has been missing from the last three match-day squads.

A statement on mancity.com read: “Manchester City can confirm that Vivianne Miedema has undergone a successful surgery on her left knee.

“The Dutch international will now begin a period of rehabilitation at the City Football Academy, working closely with the club’s medical team.

“Everyone at City would like to wish Viv a full and speedy recovery.”

It is the third operation Miedema has had on the same knee since she suffered a cruciate ligament tear during a Champions League match in December 2022.

That ruled her out of the World Cup and, although she returned to action 10 months later, she underwent another minor operation in March before leaving Arsenal at the end of her contract.