Manchester City extend unbeaten run with comfortable Crystal Palace victory

Manchester City extended their unbeaten run in the Women’s Super League after easing to a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Jess Park opened the scoring with a stunning strike from range, firing in the top corner and Jill Roord doubled their advantage five minutes after the restart.

Park then turned provider, setting up Khadija Shaw who nodded home City’s third to make it five straight league wins for Gareth Taylor’s side.

Nikita Parris’ goal helped Brighton continue their impressive form with a 1-0 win over Leicester.

The forward headed home 20 minutes in to bag her third goal of the season as the Seagulls earned their fourth win of the campaign so far.

Melvine Malard’s late equaliser saw Manchester United snatch a point against Arsenal in a 1-1 draw.

Alessia Russo scored against her former club to put the Gunners ahead at Leigh Sports Village, but Malard ensured Marc Skinner’s 100th match as United boss ended with a point thanks to her scrappy equaliser.

Liverpool moved level on points with Arsenal after Taylor Hinds’ double helped them beat Aston Villa 2-1.

Hinds struck twice in the first half, helping the Reds take the lead after smashing the ball into the top corner before bagging her brace with a low finish from similar distance.

Gabi Nunes pulled one back four minutes into the second half for Villa, but Liverpool held on to move level with the Gunners having amassed nine points so far this year.

Tottenham ended their three-game losing run in the league after Camila Saez’s late own goal saw them edge to a 2-1 win over West Ham.

The bottom-of-the-table Hammers took the lead through Riko Ueki before Bethany England levelled, but Spurs snatched three points after Saez lobbed her own goalkeeper in the second minute of stoppage time.