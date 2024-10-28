Man Utd reportedly in talks with Ruben Amorim over replacing sacked Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have reportedly made a move to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new manager after sacking Erik ten Hag earlier on Monday.

Ten Hag was dismissed after United suffered their fourth Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday at West Ham, dropping to 14th in the table. They have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Reports on Monday evening suggested the Old Trafford club were moving quickly to replace Ten Hag and were willing to pay the 10million euros (£8.3m) release clause to secure 39-year-old Amorim, whose Sporting Lisbon side sit top of the Portuguese table. United declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency.

United have reportedly made an approach to appoint Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s successor (John Walton/PA)

Amorim has won two Portuguese titles and two League Cups with Sporting since joining the club in March 2020.

In recent weeks he has been suggested as a future Manchester City manager with Sporting’s Hugo Viana, a close friend, due to move to the blue half of Manchester as the club’s new director of football next season.

Ten Hag was sacked in the wake of a controversial 2-1 defeat at West Ham, in which United squandered chances to take control of the game in the first half, and then lost to a disputed late penalty which was scored by Jarrod Bowen.

A club statement shortly before noon read: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Speculation over Ten Hag’s future had regained intensity in recent weeks after the 54-year-old Dutchman remained in the role at the end of last season.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe kept faith with Ten Hag after United beat Manchester City to lift the FA Cup in May, but after only three wins from nine league games the club has taken decisive action.

United indicated it was a unanimous and collective decision, albeit a difficult one to take, PA understands.

The club had wanted to give Ten Hag the chance to work within a new sporting structure set up over the summer, but results and performances have forced their hand.

It is understood the club’s hierarchy had not seen enough progress in Ten Hag’s side to believe they were on the right path to challenge again for the Premier League title.

Ten Hag was appointed by United as interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s permanent replacement in April 2022 and ended the club’s six-year wait for a major trophy in his first season when his side beat Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

Erik ten Hag ranks second in win rate among United managers since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement

The former Ajax boss also led United to a third-placed top-flight finish, but his second season saw United knocked out of the Champions League group phase before finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Speculation that Ten Hag would be sacked at the end of the 2023-24 campaign reached fever pitch but after United beat Manchester City to lift the FA Cup, they kept him in place for the current season.

The club opted to trigger a contract extension until 2026 after carrying out an extensive review.

Ten Hag, United’s fifth permanent head coach since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, had led Ajax to the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals and also won the league and cup double with them in 2018-19 and 2020-21.