Man Utd players have to prove their worth to Ruben Amorim – Dimitar Berbatov

Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim will officially take over at Old Trafford on November 11

Manchester United’s under-performing players will have to show they have what it takes to step up and be part of Ruben Amorim’s new-look side, according to former striker Dimitar Berbatov.

The Portuguese coach does not officially take over as Erik ten Hag’s successor at Old Trafford until November 11, and will have the international break to fine-tune his preparations for a first match in charge at Ipswich.

Former Bulgaria striker Berbatov – who won the Premier League title twice under Sir Alex Ferguson – believes Amorim’s arrival, after he sees out his final two matches in charge of Sporting Lisbon, will present an opportunity for a much-maligned United squad to start over.

Ruben Amorim has favoured a 3-4-3 system during his successful stint at Sporting Lisbon (Zed Jameson/PA)

“With Ruben coming in, it is going to be interesting to see if he stays true to his principle of playing football with that (3-4-3) system or if he needs to change it to accommodate the players that he has or vice versa,” Berbatov told the PA news agency.

“Maybe he is going to use the system, but now the players need to have that mental strength and to show how good they are to play for the new coach.

“I am pretty sure that he is observing, assessing, getting all the information that he needs to build his team in his head and with the right picture of the players.

“Are they going to fit into his way of playing football? Are they good enough? Are they going to fulfil the criteria that he requires for them to be part of that system?

If you don’t know, get to know 🫵 This is Ruben Amorim and he’s Manchester United’s new permanent head coach 👔🇵🇹#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 2, 2024

“He has no choice now, the transfer window is not open, so he is going to give them a chance to play.

“On the other hand, the players are also on their toes because the new boss is in town.

“Everybody would like to show how good they are and to say: ‘Look, boss, I am here to play. I am here to work for you’.

“So whoever shows the best quality to fit into the system, then probably they are going to play.”

With United currently languishing down in 13th place, Amorim will have his work cut out to turn around a campaign which already seems to be drifting away.

Dimitar Berbatov won the Premier League title twice while at United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Berbatov – who also reached the Champions League final during his four years at Old Trafford – feels pushing the team back towards the European places would represent relative progress.

“Right now, at this point where United are at the table and with the new coach coming, I think qualifying for Europe, that is going to be counted as success,” Berbatov, 43, said.

“So if they can manage that – or even more – then that will be great.”

Berbatov took part in a community football session in Islington, London on Tuesday, helping to support LiveScore’s ‘Extra Added Time’ campaign, which sees a £250 mental health charity donation for every key moment delivered via the app post-90 minutes.

“I keep telling everybody that it is no shame speaking and sharing, this is a brave thing to do,” Berbatov said.

“Men, most of the time, are not doing this, because men are taught keep it to yourself and that is how we need to be, because we are strong enough and we can deal with everything.

“Of course, we can try to deal with everything, but you can do it differently – now you can share with your best friend, your wife, whoever is closest to you and your environment.

“You can get advice, you can get understanding and that can give you the comfort that you can move forward and know everything can be fine.”