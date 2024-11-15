Man Utd look at funding for disabled supporters’ association in cost-cutting bid

Manchester United are looking at the funding they provide to their disabled supporters’ association as part of a wider analysis into costs at the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has targeted savings since become minority owner at the start of a year that saw the Premier League club post net losses of £113.2million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2024.

Around 250 members of staff have left Old Trafford as part of those cost-cutting measures and club great Sir Alex Ferguson will leave his ambassadorial position at the end of the season.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

PA understands United are continuing to analyse the club’s outgoings in a bid to stem losses, including looking at what they give their disabled supporters’ association.

The Daily Mail has reported that the £40,000-a-year given to MUDSA is among the spending lines being looked at and could be halved.

United did not comment on the matter when contacted by PA and MUDSA have yet to respond to a request for comment.