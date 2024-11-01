Man Utd hail ‘exciting and highly rated’ Ruben Amorim after clinching deal

Manchester United brand Ruben Amorim ‘exciting and highly rated’ after his appointment until June 2027 (Zed Jameson)

Manchester United called Ruben Amorim one of Europe’s “most exciting and highly rated young coaches” after confirming the Sporting Lisbon boss as their new head coach.

Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday after the Old Trafford hierarchy unanimously decided enough was enough as Sunday’s late loss at West Ham continued their poor start to his third season in charge.

United immediately set their sights on Amorim and have now confirmed a deal has been struck to bring him from Sporting on a contract until June 2027, with the option for a further year.

The 39-year-old will begin work with the Red Devils on Monday 11 November having overseen the Portuguese champions’ three remaining matches before the international break.

Ruben Amorim will join United on Monday 11 November ⏳🇵🇹#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 1, 2024

United, who confirmed Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain as interim manager until then, said: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.

“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football.

“Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.”

United sources insist Amorim was their first choice and the only coach they spoke to in the process having been impressed by his success in terms of trophies and developing young talent.

His style of play, personality and suitability to the club’s new football structure under INEOS were other key factors.

The PA news agency understands United sent a delegation to Lisbon on Monday to speak with Sporting aware that Amorim had a 10million euros (£8.4m) release clause and a 30-day notice period.

They subsequently managed to expedite his availability by striking an agreement that the Portuguese champions confirmed comes to 11million euros (£9.25m).

Further payment is likely when United confirm Amorim’s backroom team, with the new head coach’s first match in charge set to be the Premier League trip to promoted Ipswich on November 24.

The former Portugal international will move to England after leading Sporting in three final matches, including Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Amorim had been linked to the Premier League holders, where Pep Guardiola’s future remains unclear and Sporting director of football Hugo Viana is to replace Txiki Begiristain at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old’s other two matches come in the Primeira Liga, where the reigning champions have won all nine fixtures so far this season.

Amorim will hope to continue that record in Friday’s home game against Estrela da Amadora before leading Sporting one last time at his former club Braga the day before he starts with United.

Van Nistelrooy will continue to lead the club he shone for as a player in the meantime, with Sunday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea followed by a Europa League match against PAOK on Thursday.

The Dutchman, who returned to United in the summer as one of Ten Hag’s assistants, ends his temporary reign at home to Leicester – the club he oversaw a 5-2 win against in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue as interim Manchester United manager until the arrival of new head coach Ruben Amorim . (Nick Potts/PA)

What the future has in store for Van Nistelrooy when Amorim arrives remains unclear, as does the situation with fellow summer coaching appointments Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Andreas Georgson

But fan favourite Van Nistelrooy reiterated his desire to remain part of the backroom set-up under Amorim ahead of Sunday’s match against Chelsea.

“Yes (I could have been a manager), and I decided to come back here for a very important reason – that I’m here,” the interim boss said.

“As an assistant, I came here to help the club forward, and I’m still very motivated to do so in any capacity as an assistant and now as an interim manager, and after that I go back to my assistant contract that I have here for this season and next.

“I’m very motivated to stay here and help the club forward. That’s my absolute goal.”