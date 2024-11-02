Man United told Ruben Amorim ‘now or never’ after request to delay Sporting exit

Ruben Amorim asked to end the season at Sporting before agreeing to join Manchester United

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United told him it was “now or never” after requesting to finish the season with Sporting rather than immediately take over the only club he had his heart set on joining.

A week that started with Erik ten Hag being sacked following a disappointing start to his third season in charge ended with the exciting appointment of the talented 39-year-old as head coach.

Amorim has agreed a contract until June 2027, with the option for a further year, and will begin work at United on Monday 11 November having overseen Sporting’s final matches before the international break.

The former Portugal international leaves in an 11million euros (£9.2m) deal and gave an in-depth rundown of the situation after masterminding Friday’s 5-1 league win at home to Estrela da Amadora.

“I had a talk with the president (Frederico Varandas) and I said whatever happened this would be my last season with Sporting,” Amorim said in the post-match press conference. “The president is here. He can confirm that.

“The season started, we know that we started very well. and then this situation with Manchester United came.

“Manchester United appear, they pay above the compensation clause and the president defends the club’s interests. I never discussed anything with the president about this bargaining.

“The only question I made was only to go in the end of the season. For three days I said I wanted to stay until the end of the season, but then I was told it was not possible.

“It was now or never, or Manchester would go for another option.

“So, I had three days to make my mind up, to make a decision that changes radically my life. But I had three days to make this decision and that’s what I did.

“I’ve had other opportunities – the president and (director of football) Hugo Viana can confirm this. It’s not the first or the second time that I have been requested by another team and I don’t want another team.

“After Sporting I wanted that one, Manchester, and I want that context because that context allows me to do things my way and the club believes me that way. It’s just like Sporting.

“There’s a time when I have to take a step forward in my career. That’s what happened.

“It was harder for me than to any Sporting fan, believe me, but I had to do this.”

Amorim continued in a lengthy, impassioned first answer press conference: “I mean, let’s not go around the bush.

“There was a club that said that if I rejected it now in six months I wouldn’t get it, and I knew that in six months I will leave Sporting, so I did not want to regret not making this decision.

“I know it was a disappointment to the Sporting fans and not take the risk or wait for the end of the season, and then I wouldn’t have the only club I wanted to coach.

“The president knows about this because I had other offers and I didn’t want them before, but this one I did want so I made my decision.

“But now I go home more happier because I have explained. People say ‘it’s about the money’, but there was another team that wanted to hire me before and they paid three times more than Manchester.”

Amorim stressed it was hard to leave a club he loves but, having flip-flopped on his decision, said he would have regretted letting the chance to manage United pass him by.

The 39-year-old understands that some Sporting fans are angry with his decision and was grateful for the the standing ovation he received before Viktor Gyokeres struck four goals in the defeat of Estrela.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim looks on from the dugout (Zed Jameson/PA)

Amorim promised not to sign the Sweden international or any other Sporting players in January, but confirmed his coaching staff would be joining him in England.

Assistants Carlos Fernandes and Adelio Candido are ready to join him at Old Trafford, with Emanuel Ferro, Jorge Vital and Paulo Barreira also reportedly set to move.

“I will take my staff with me,” Amorim said. “That was always one of my conditions.

“I brought them since Casa Pia, the first club that I coached. For the moment, I’m focused on the games, I’m here to defend Sporting. That’s it to the end.”