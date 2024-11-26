Maidenhead move level with Braintree with comfortable win

Braintree fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to fellow National League strugglers Maidenhead who moved level on points with their hosts in their bid to move out of the relegation zone.

Striker Shawn McCoulsky stunned the home team with a goal in the first minute, collecting the ball inside the box and firing past goalkeeper Lucas Covolan.

And the lead was doubled after nine minutes when Tristan Abrahams was sent clear by a fine through-ball from Craig Ross, darting between Braintree’s defence and slotting in for 2-0.

Kyrell Lisbie reduced the arrears for the hosts midway through the second half but Maidenhead would have the final say when Sam Barratt fired a penalty into the corner 15 minutes from time.