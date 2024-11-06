Luton end winless run by beating in-form Cardiff

Luton got back to winning ways as they ended Cardiff’s impressive run with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Kenilworth Road.

Jacob Brown’s 57th-minute strike secured the Hatters a first win in four and moved them out of the Championship’s relegation zone.

And they moved above their opponents on goal difference as the Welsh side’s six-match unbeaten run came to an end.

The visitors had the best chance early on as with two minutes gone, Anwar El Ghazi got up well to glance a corner wide.

Town responded as Carlton Morris picked out the recalled Brown whose swivel and shot was easy for Jak Alnwick, before Callum Robinson rifled wildly over at the other end.

The game then became a pretty average affair, as neither side created anything of note.

As the half drew to a close there finally was some action for those watching, with El Ghazi’s long-range free-kick well handled by Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Town then created a chance of their own but Amari’i Bell’s deep cross was headed over the crossbar by Morris.

Robinson saw his cute lob fail to come down in time, before Luton felt they should have had a penalty at the other end.

Doughty’s free-kick was met by Morris just seconds before the break and appeared to be handled behind by City defender Dimitrios Goutas.

Referee Matt Donohue awarded a corner to the frustrations of the Hatters’ players and skipper Morris booked for his animated protests.

City’s half-time substitute Yalou Meite almost broke the deadlock straight away in the second period as his diving header was tipped over the bar by Kaminski.

Luton took the lead when Doughty’s corner was met by a powerful header from Brown that flew in off the underside of the bar.

Cardiff almost responded from the kick-off. Rubin Colwill teed up David Turnbull who tried to beat Kaminski from inside his own half and the Belgium international scampering to his left to palm behind for a corner.

Luton started to put some good moves together, particularly on their left. Morris held the ball up well before backheeling for the overlapping Doughty, but substitute Elijah Adebayo was unable to divert on target.

Turnbull had another crack in the 73rd minute, but Kaminski collected easily, before a Mark McGuinness header was gathered by Alnwick just before Jordan Clark could intervene as Luton chased a second.

Cardiff tried to level late on, Cian Ashford and Calum Chambers both sending wayward shots behind.

But Town, despite a late injury to Doughty, held on to move up 19th in the table.