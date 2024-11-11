Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher form will give Republic defence a confidence boost says John O’Shea

COMING from behind to beat Finland in Helsinki last month was the shot in the arm the Republic of Ireland had been crying out for. The challenge now is to build on it when the Finns come to Dublin on Thursday night.

John O’Shea, assistant-manager to Heimar Hallgrimson, thinks they will. The former Manchester United star is confident the Republic can force their first competitive home win against notable opposition since they beat Scotland 3-0 in the Nations League back in the summer of 2022.

There was a spirit about the Boys in Green that night in Helsinki that had become a rarity and O’Shea says he was delighted with “the performance level” as much as a 2-1 sealed by Robbie Brady’s late piledriver.

The Republic lost 2-0 to Greece in the game that followed but it was individual mistakes that cost them in Athens and O’Shea wants to see his players – who meet England at Wembley on Sunday evening (5pm) – take the fight to the Finns from kick-off on Thursday.

“We need to get that attitude straight from the off, that bravery,” he said.

“That’s something we’re hoping to do, straight away. It comes down to us getting those ideas across to the players as best we can and obviously the players implementing it and taking that confidence from the instructions to implement it as early as possible in the game.

“The big thing would be to take control of games earlier if we can. Not to go behind in games, to need to have more freedom in our play, to be more expressive and stronger right from the start.

Matt Doherty is back in the Republic of Ireland squad

“Psychologically making sure you’re on the front foot right from the off and not needing a setback to fire the system up, so to speak. Ultimately building on a lot of positives, as well. You obviously have to look at all aspects and there are areas we know we can improve.

“We’re fully focused on Finland and realise how important that game is and then obviously it’s a great second game to be looking forward to. It’s a clear one, we know we’ve a job to do at the Aviva on Thursday night.”

Seamus Coleman, Norwich City defender Shane Duffy and Celtic striker Adam Idah have all been ruled out of the double-header while Wolves’ Matt Doherty has been recalled and Everton’s Jake O’Brien and Southampton’s Ryan Manning are also drafted in.

Doherty hasn’t always set the world alight in the green jersey and he was a high-profile omission from the last two squads. However, O’Shea said the conversation between the player and manager Hallgrimson over his return “was straightforward”.

Doherty could slot into the defence in front of Caoimhin Kelleher who has played the last two games for Premier League leaders Liverpool and kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend.

“It’s just a boost to the confidence to know that you have a player playing in the Premier League that are comfortably top of the table,” said O’Shea.

“It was an important thing for me in my career, when you look back and you have a ‘keeper you have a lot of confidence in, so I’m sure the players and the squad have a lot of confidence in all our ‘keepers but especially one that is playing and is at the top of the Premier League.”

Watford winger Festy Ebosele didn’t train yesterday – only 10 of the squad did – but he hasn’t been ruled out of featuring on Thursday night.

“Festy hopefully will be able to take part in training tomorrow,” said O’Shea.

“We’ll assess him this afternoon and we’ll wait and see how he goes, but he has been in fantastic form for his club so hopefully we can get him fit and ready for Thursday.”