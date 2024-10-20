Lionel Messi hat-trick helps Inter Miami sweep past New England Revolution

Lionel Messi scored three goals in 12 minutes during a 6-2 demolition of New England Revolution as Inter Miami broke Major League Soccer’s single-season points record.

The Argentinian found the back of the net in the 78th, 81st and 89th minutes, putting a bow on Inter Miami’s 22nd win of the season.

The Herons also tallied four losses and eight draws to finish with a record 74 points.

This one’s for you, Miami 💗🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/NbQ5Kbpa27 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 20, 2024

Having already clinched the top play-off spot, the points record was the only target left for Inter Miami, but it looked in jeopardy early as New England took a 2-0 lead.

That advantage was erased on the edge of half-time thanks to a quickfire double from Luis Suarez.

Messi had an immediate impact when he entered the game in the second half, setting up Benjamin Cremaschi to put Miami ahead in the 58th minute before sealing the victory with his late flurry of goals.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Saturday night that Inter Miami will play in the 2025 Club World Cup, which is scheduled to get under way in Miami on June 15.