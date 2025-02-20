Lionel Messi gives Inter Miami first-leg advantage

Lionel Messi grabbed the only goal of the game as Inter Miami won the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup tie at Sporting Kansas City.

Messi earned the 1-0 victory as he scored just before the hour with Miami’s only shot on target.

The match, delayed by 24 hours due to bad weather in Kansas City, saw the visitors have the bulk of possession as both sides struggled to carve out chances in the frigid conditions.

Luis Suarez put in an early effort wide for Miami, Tadeo Allende doing the same just after the half-hour, and Dany Rosero heading wide at the other end.

The deciding goal came after 56 minutes, Messi collecting a pass from Sergio Busquets and holding off the last defender to beat John Pulskamp.

The hosts came close to levelling, but Oscar Ustari beat away the best chance from Daniel Salloi.

The second leg of the first round match in Miami takes place on Tuesday,