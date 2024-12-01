Linfield will be difficult to catch insists David Healy

Linfield's Chris McKee with Matthew Fitzpatrick (left) and Kirk Millar after his first goal of a double in the 2-1 win over Portadown at Windsor Park

DAVID Healy is convinced his table-topping Linfield team will get stronger as the season progresses.

Healy watched his side beat Portadown 2-1 at Windsor Park on Saturday and feels there is plenty more to come from his players as they attempt to end Larne’s two-season grip on the title.

Substitute Chris McKee was the Blues' hero with a double, though the league leaders were hanging on at the end after Paul McElroy pulled a goal back with seven minutes left for the renowned late goal specialists just after Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew had departed for collecting two bookings, the second yellow card coming for dissent following his substitution and meaning the home side were able to play with 11 men.

Healy said: “It was a hard-fought match. There wasn’t much between the teams in the first half though we should have created better opportunities.

“Credit to Niall Currie and his team, they have been getting some good results. They are a very good team, a well-oiled machine.

“But we should have killed the game off and didn’t and then we gave away a really soft goal.

“But the important thing for us was to win. It was about maximising the points.

“We’ve still quite a few players out and it will be a help to get everyone back. But credit to the players who have come in.”

Linfield host fierce rivals Glentoran in a BetMcLean Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Healy added: “It’s a big game. No matter when you play Glentoran it’s an important match.”

High-flying Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree admitted he was “disappointed” after watching his side draw 2-2 with Crusaders at Seaview.

McAree said: “We are disappointed not to get the win which I felt we deserved.

“It goes to show how far we’ve come when we are disappointed to draw at Seaview.

“In the first half especially we were terrific – for large parts of the game we were terrific.

“We knew there would be a reaction from Crusaders and we conceded twice at start of second half. Last season we would have crumbled and come away with nothing.

“We showed tremendous character, grit and determination.

“We are disappointed with a point but we’ll take the positives.

“We’ve half a season played and I hope the second half of the season is as good. Teams are busting a gut to try and get past us in the table. We are enjoying the moment.”

The Swifts are back at Seaview on Tuesday night for a BetMcLean Cup quarter-final before hosting Linfield in the league next Saturday.

McAree said: “Linfield next and it doesn’t get much bigger than that.”

New Glenavon boss Paddy McLaughlin declared himself “satisfied” after Matthew Snoddy grabbed a 95th-minute leveller to secure a point in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Coleraine at Mourneview Park.

The Derry man said: “It’s a hard-earned point and our players should take plenty of confidence from the performance.”

Stephen Baxter’s Carrick Rangers won 2-1 at Ballymena United, while Glentoran had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw away to Loughgall.