Linfield take strong grip on title race with victory over champions

Joel Cooper (centre) after his winner for Linfield against Larne at Inver Park on Saturday night

A STUNNING Joel Cooper goal on nine minutes was enough to give Linfield a 1-0 victory over Sports Direct Premiership champions Larne at Inver Park on Saturday night - and open up a 14-point gap between the two favourites for the title.

While Tiernan Lynch’s side have three matches in hand due to their Uefa Europa Conference League campaign, a third successive title would surely now be Larne’s greatest ever feat.

Both clubs are sure to do business in the January transfer window, with Larne needing to hit the jackpot like they did when Andy Ryan arrived from Scotland two years ago to help the east Antrim side to their first ever top-flight crown.

Linfield, who have an eight-point lead over second placed Cliftonville, face bitter rivals Glentoran at the Oval on Friday night.