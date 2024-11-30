Linfield surge eight points clear thanks to Chris McKee double

Linfield's Chris McKee with Matthew Fitzpatrick (left) and Kirk Millar after his first goal of a double in the win over Portadown at Windsor Park

LINFIELD threw down the gauntlet to second placed Cliftonville by moving eight points clear at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership with a 2-1 win over Portadown at Windsor Park.

The Reds do though have a game in hand – on Sunday afternoon against Larne at Inver Park (2pm, live on BBC iPlayer and website), a showdown Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton describes as “massive” and one that will see Nathan Rooney take charge of the champions for the first time following Thursday night’s 1-0 Europa Conference League group stage defeat against Olimpija in Ljubljana.

Chris McKee was the Blues' hero on Saturday with a double, though the league leaders were hanging on at the end after Paul McElroy pulled a goal back with seven minutes left for the renowned late goal specialists just after Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew had departed for collecting two bookings, the second yellow card coming for dissent following his substitution and meaning the home side were able to play with 11 men.

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree admitted he was “disappointed” after watching his side draw 2-2 with Crusaders at Seaview.

The Swifts are on the same points tally as Cliftonville but are third on goal difference and have played two games more.

McAree said: “We are disappointed not to get the win which I felt we deserved.”

New Glenavon boss Paddy McLaughlin declared himself “satisfied” after Matthew Snoddy grabbed a 95th-minute leveller to secure a point in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Coleraine at Mourneview Park.

Derry man McLaughlin said: “It’s a hard-earned point and our players should take plenty of confidence from the performance.”

Stephen Baxter’s Carrick Rangers won 2-1 at Ballymena United, while Glentoran had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw away to Loughgall.