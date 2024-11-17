Linfield go eight points clear with win over Larne as struggling Carrick Rangers pick up win at home

Joel Cooper (centre) after his winner for Linfield against Larne at Inver Park on Saturday night

LEAGUE leaders Linfield have extended their lead at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership after a win against reigning champions Larne.

Inver Park was stunned into silence when Joel Cooper’s well-struck effort snuck into the corner of Ferguson’s goal.

The first half delivered most of the chances with Larne rarely troubling the visitors' goal.

There are now 14 points between the two sides as Larne continue to suffer a European hangover in their domestic fixtures.

The Invermen hold three games in hand over their South Belfast opponents Linfield but still have plenty of work to do if they are to get their season back on track.

Elsewhere, Carrick Rangers won their first game since October 12, as Paul Heatley scored twice along with Emmett McGuckin to sink Crusaders 3-0 at home to give them their third win of the season.

Rangers forward Nedas Maciulaitis crossed in for McGuckin to turn home after 11 minutes.

McGuckin then turned provider when he headed Heatley through on goal for his first of the afternoon when he fired the ball past Crues goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey.

Heatley, a former Crusaders frontman, doubled his tally with McGuckin convolved again as it was his header that was turned away by Tuffey before Heatley was the first to react and hit home his second.

Jim Magilton's Reds fell to a 1-0 defeat at home against Ballymena United. PICTURE: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker press

Cliftonville’s run of four straight wins came to an end as Jim Magilton’s side was defeated by Ballymena United 1-0 at home with Andy Scott rifling home the winner with 20 minutes left to end the Sky Blues' run of four straight league defeats.

Dungannon Swifts won 2-0 against Glenavon, with Barney McKeown and Kealan Dillon scoring and ending Stephen McDonnell’s tenure at Glens boss, with the former Celtic youth player parting ways with the club hours after the defeat.

Portadown snatched a late win against Glentoran on their away trip to east Belfast to win at the Oval for the first time in 11 years.

Former Glens man Shay McCartan ran into the box and was fouled from behind by Fuad Sule earning a penalty for the visitors.

McCartan dusted himself down before sticking the spot-kick into the bottom-right-hand corner.

As Glentoran pushed in injury time for an equaliser, Portadown secured the result when Ben Wylie charged down the left before cutting the ball across the six-yard box where Ryan Mayse tapped home.

Premiership top scorer Matthew Shevlin scored two against Loughgall in a 4-0 away win for the Bannsiders.

Matthew Shevlin’s double inspired Coleraine to a 4-0 win against bottom-side Loughgall as Coleraine maintained their fifth spot in the Irish League Premiership.

Shevlin, who now leads the scoring charts in the top flight with 12 goals this season, started the game off within five minutes.

Jamie McGonigle and Rhyss Campbell added their own contributions in quick succession just before halftime.

Just before the hour mark, Shevlin got his second and his side’s fourth to round off an impressive display by the Bannsiders.