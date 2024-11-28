Liam Boyce returning to Solitude would be super says Reds boss Magilton

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton says he would dearly love to pair Liam Boyce with Joe Gormley at Solitude, but admits it is wishful thinking.

33-year-old Boyce has seen his game time limited at SPFL club Hearts this season, making just eight appearances in all competitions this season.

He made a rare appearance last night, coming on as a substitute for Alan Forrest is the dying embers of a 2-0 to defeat to Cercle Brugge in the Uefa Conference League last night

The Falls Road man has seen his time at Tynecastle blighted by injuries, following on from a cruciate ligament injury last season.

He signed a three and a half year deal with the Edinburgh club in January 2020 and a year ago triggered a contract extension to stay until the summer of next year.

There has been speculation in Scotland that Blyce might consider a move in January to play more football, prompting some Cliftonville fans to dream of a reunion with Gormley at Solitude.

The pair fired the Reds to successive league titles under Tommy Breslin in 2013 and 2014 and were the most feared strike force in the land until both strikers earned moves away from North Belfast.

Magilton confirmed he is an admirer of former Northern Ireland striker Boyce but poured cold water on his chances of landing him.

“We would welcome Liam back to Cliftonville with open arms”, said the Solitude manager.

“I would imagine if Liam Boyce is not playing at Hearts then he will be looking to play somewhere and given his track record and CV there will be no shortage of takers for him.

“Would we like Gormley and Boyce back together again? Yes, it would be super, I would be delighted but it could be fantasy land stuff.”

Hearts are languishing in 11th place in the Scottish Premiership and only Ross County have scored fewer goals in the division.

Manager Neil Critchley has options upfront, with Scottish international Lawrence Shankland (who missed a penalty against Brugge), Kenneth Vargas, James Wilson and Musa Drammeh also at his disposal.

Boyce did not make the squad for Hearts’ last three games in Scotland but Critchley was quick to praise his attitude and urged patience in his pursuit of more minutes on the pitch.

“I have to say Boycie, who has been out of the squad, his reaction to that and his training have been fantastic”, said Critchley.

“He is a really good guy and a good professional.

“Again, he just needs to keep concentrating on his training, be patient and wait for his opportunity.”

“That’s the most difficult part of my job. I have to leave players out of the squad.”