Leny Yoro returns to training with Manchester United after three-month absence

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro took part in team training for the first time in three months as he steps up his return from a foot injury.

The 18-year-old left Lille for Old Trafford in July, with the highly-rated centre-back joining for a 62million euros fee (£52.2m) that could reach 70m euros (58.9m) if add-ons are achieved.

But Yoro sustained a metatarsal injury just a fortnight later in his second pre-season appearance for United, resulting in him undergoing surgery in early August.

The Frenchman was unable to make a competitive appearance for Erik ten Hag but is edging closer to fitness ahead of Ruben Amorim’s arrival as head coach on Monday.

Yoro trained with the group for the first time ahead of the Europa League match against PAOK as he steps up his recovery.

The teenager was welcomed back into training on Wednesday by his team-mates, who formed a tunnel and playfully slapped him as he ran through.

The PA news agency understands Yoro completed the majority of the session but is not expected to feature against PAOK or Leicester at the weekend.

Christian Eriksen and Antony trained on Wednesday after missing Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first two matches in interim charge, having seen Mason Mount return earlier.

Tyrell Malacia is also working with the group, but Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire remain absent.