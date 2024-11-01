Lennon Miller takes leading Motherwell out at Hampden in his stride

There were tears in Lennon Miller’s household when he relayed the news that he will lead Motherwell out at Hampden on Sunday but the 18-year-old took the honour in his stride.

With vice-captain Stephen O’Donnell joining skipper Paul McGinn on the sidelines ahead of Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers, Miller has been told that he will wear the armband.

The midfielder assumed captaincy duties when O’Donnell limped off during the first half of Motherwell’s 2-1 win over Dundee United on Wednesday and will lead the team out for the first time on Sunday.

Explaining his decision, manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “He’s maybe not the loudest voice in there but his level of performance, I believe, leads other players. Some of what he does on a football pitch can be an inspiration to others, even at that young age.

One of our very own will lead us out at Hampden 🧡 The stuff of dreams. pic.twitter.com/hygyDyCjP7 — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) November 1, 2024

“Gutted to lose Paul McGinn, our captain, gutted to lose Stephen O’Donnell, our vice-captain. But when asking that question to Lennon, with probably what comes in the build-up to the game of football, you guys won’t be surprised to hear that he shrugged his shoulders and said ‘Yeah, no problem at all’.”

When asked how he felt when he was told the news, Miller said: “Really proud, for me and my family. To captain this club is what dreams are made of.

“Nothing really changes. We’ve obviously got great leaders in the changing room anyway.

“Nothing really changes for me because I’ve got to go to Hampden, I’m not going to change really. I’ll try and do my talking with my feet. I’m really looking forward to captaining this club. It’s where I’ve been most of my life really.

Miller hit the woodwork twice against Celtic last weekend (Steve Welsh/PA)

“The fact that I came through the academy to captain the team at Hampden is a massive thing for me. As I said, nothing really changes. I’ll go out and I’ll try and perform as best as I can and hopefully get this team to the final.”

Miller, who made his first-team debut six days after his 16th birthday and only turned 18 in August, added: “It was obviously going to help with the experience of having it on Wednesday night. As I said, nothing really changes for me. It’s just an armband around my arm really, when I’m on the pitch.”

There was more emotion when Miller, the eldest of four brothers, relayed the news to his family including his father, former Scotland international Lee Miller.

“There were a few tears from a few,” he said. “It’s a proud moment for them to see me wearing the armband for the club that I’ve come through. I’m really happy for them.”

Miller in action for Scotland Under-21s (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Motherwell are only three points behind Rangers in the William Hill Premiership, the difference being a 2-1 Hampden win for the Light Blues in August, but Miller stressed his team were the underdogs.

However, when asked what the key to success on Sunday will be, he said: “Being confident. Not to go into your shell and think we’re playing Rangers…

“We need to be confident on the ball and off the ball. Hopefully we can cause an upset.”