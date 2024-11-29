Leicester coach Ben Dawson says issues from players’ Denmark party ‘dealt with’

Leicester first-team coach Ben Dawson has said the issues surrounding the squad’s Christmas party in Denmark last weekend have been dealt with.

Dawson finds himself in temporary charge of the Foxes following last week’s sacking of Steve Cooper and he will take the team for Saturday’s Premier League game at Brentford ahead of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s expected appointment.

He has endured a “whirlwind” few days, not least having to deal with the fall out of the players’ festive trip to Copenhagen last week, which saw videos emerge of them partying in a nightclub and laughing at a sign being held up saying “Enzo, I miss you”, seemingly referencing former boss Enzo Maresca.

Leicester had lost to Maresca’s new club Chelsea earlier that day, a loss which cost Cooper his job.

Chairman Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha held a meeting with the players earlier in the week to remind them of their responsibilities and Dawson says the matter is now squashed.

“The lads had a couple of days off, it’s their decision in what they do with their time off,” he said.

“The issues mentioned, the club have dealt with fairly quickly earlier in the week, everyone has moved on, the lads have worked well and been professional and we look forward to the game tomorrow.”

Dawson only joined the club in the summer following Cooper’s appointment, but has survived, with assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team coach and analyst Steve Rands also leaving.

“A little bit unexpected in terms of the news we got on Sunday,” Dawson added. “A few messages back and forth with Steve just to check he is OK, it’s never nice when three people lose their jobs.

“The focus quickly shifted on to getting back into training, working with the players.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, as you can imagine.

“We have known for a few days, so midweek we got the nod we would be taking the game, we have been working to that proviso since Tuesday morning and we will continue to do so until told otherwise.”

Harry Winks will miss the game at Brentford due to a groin issue.