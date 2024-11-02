Leeds ease past Plymouth to underline promotion credentials

Leeds comfortably swept aside Plymouth 3-0 to extend their unbeaten Championship run to eight games and underline their promotion credentials.

Goals from Dan James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson put Daniel Farke’s men 3-0 up at the end of a one-sided first half at Elland Road.

It was a tough afternoon for Wayne Rooney’s Argyle, who set up in an ultra-defensive system but ultimately had no answer to Leeds.

The hosts brought on teenagers Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew and recent signing Joshua Guilavogui for their debuts in the final quarter of the match.

Despite failing to score after the break, Farke’s side were good value for a thumping win but for half an hour they were left frustrated by Plymouth’s stubbornness, despite dominating possession from the outset.

It needed Wales winger James to find the top corner with a superb right-foot shot which flew into the top corner from 25 yards in the 30th minute.

Three minutes later, Dutch striker Piroe then tapped in from inside the six-yard box before USA midfielder Aaronson slotted home from close range in the 38th minute.

Leeds went close inside the second minute when the ball was delivered from the right flank but Piroe could only fire over the crossbar.

The hosts continued to pile the pressure on Argyle, who handed a first league start to Caleb Roberts, and James curled a right-foot effort over from 20 yards in the eighth minute.

Five minutes later, Willy Gnonto collected possession 20 yards from goal and hit a shot which flew just past Daniel Grimshaw’s left-hand post.

Plymouth offered nothing as an attacking force and Leeds went close midway through the first half when Sam Byram crossed from the right and Piroe’s volley rebounded off a post.

Piroe was offside so any goal would have been ruled out, but it was indicative of Leeds’ attacking threat.

The hosts finally led on the half hour when Gnonto found James from a corner and the Welshman had time to hit a superb shot from 25 yards which flew into the top left-hand corner.

That was the signal for the floodgates to open and three minutes later they doubled their advantage.

Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka drove a shot into the ground which fell kindly for Piroe to tuck the ball away from inside the six-yard box.

It was the Dutchman’s fifth goal of the season and in the 38th minute Leeds had their third through Aaronson.

After some neat footwork from Piroe, the ball ricocheted into the path of the onrushing Aaronson, who calmly slotted home.

With the points effectively in the bag by half-time, Leeds eased up after the break.

Gnonto saw a low shot miss the far corner before Rooney brought on Tegan Finn for his Plymouth debut in the 69th minute.

Farke brought on 17-year-old Chambers and Guilavogui, 34, for their debuts in the final quarter before 18-year-old Crew also came on as Leeds ran out comfortable winners.