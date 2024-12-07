Leeds back on top and Frank Lampard secures first win as Coventry boss

Leeds moved back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship as goals from Joe Rodon and Max Wober earned them a 2-0 win over Derby.

Both goals came in the closing stages of the first half at Elland Road with Rodon heading the opener after 39 minutes and fellow defender Wober tapping in to double the lead just before the break.

The result lifted Daniel Farke’s side above Sheffield United, who face West Brom on Sunday, to the summit on goal difference.

Teenager Tom Watson struck twice as fourth-placed Sunderland recovered from an early setback to beat Stoke 2-1.

Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas gave the Potters a sixth-minute lead at the Stadium of Light but 18-year-old Watson levelled moments later and snatched the winner four minutes from time.

New boss Ruben Selles watched from the stand as Hull crashed to their sixth straight defeat against Blackburn at the MKM Stadium.

An own goal from Tigers defender Sean McLoughlin in the 20th minute made the difference and sent Rovers back into the play-off zone on the back of their fourth straight win.

Portsmouth jumped above Hull in the relegation battle after they thumped Bristol City 3-0 at Fratton Park with goals from Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy and Callum Lang.

And fellow strugglers Queen’s Park Rangers also boosted their survival hopes as they beat Norwich by the same score, Jimmy Dunne’s early opener getting the hosts under way before a double from Rayan Kolli either side of the interval.

Frank Lampard oversaw his first win as Coventry boss as Ephron Mason Clark’s second-half strike proved enough to end Millwall’s nine-match unbeaten run at the Den.

Michael Smith’s late strike salvaged a point for Sheffield Wednesday in a 1-1 draw at home to Preston, who led through Emil Riis, while Luton and Swansea also played out a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.