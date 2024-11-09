Leeds back on the winning trail thanks to Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe

Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe returned Leeds to winning ways as they triumphed 2-0 to leave lowly QPR without a victory in 11 Championship games.

Daniel Farke’s promotion-chasing side lost 1-0 at Millwall on Wednesday but Bogle’s 19th-minute opener and substitute Piroe’s late clincher ensured there was no hangover.

It was another damaging defeat for Marti Cifuentes’ injury-ravaged visitors – who slipped to the bottom of the table having won just one of their 15 Championship games this season.

Leeds were largely dominant throughout but struggled to make it pay and ultimately were left thankful for Bogle’s early goal and Piroe’s clinical second.

Leeds brought in Sam Byram at left-back after Junior Firpo was handed a three-match ban for violent conduct during the midweek reverse at Millwall.

QPR were again missing a host of players with forward Ilias Chair their latest absentee.

He was forced off at the start of the second half with a knee problem during Tuesday’s 4-1 home defeat by Middlesbrough.

Leeds began strongly and QPR survived in the 17th minute when USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson collected possession just outside the 18-yard box and smashed a shot against the crossbar.

Leeds continued to go close but led in the 19th minute when Bogle – a summer signing from Sheffield United – found the net from close range.

Joe Rothwell crossed from the left flank and, although Manor Solomon and Mateo Joseph both failed to fire home, the ball fell kindly for Bogle to sweep home left-footed from six yards out.

That poured confidence into Leeds and Aaronson went close to doubling their advantage by driving into the penalty box before seeing his low right-foot shot saved.

Shortly before the half-hour mark, Bogle burst into the box on a marauding run before the ball fell to Ao Tanaka 25 yards from.

The Japan midfielder’s powerful shot was blocked before Rangers had a rare chance at the other end when Jimmy Dunne headed Lucas Andersen’s free-kick narrowly wide.

In the 39th minute, Leeds went close when Aaronson found Byram inside the left channel and his low cross was tapped in by Solomon – but Byram had strayed offside and the home celebrations quickly ended.

On the stroke of half-time, Tanaka delivered a deep cross to the far post but Byram sent his header wide.

In the 60th minute, Willy Gnonto led a counter-attack and found Solomon whose low, left-foot shot was well saved by Rangers goalkeeper Paul Nardi.

Five minutes later, Rangers went close when captain Steve Cook crossed from the right and Sam Field’s right-foot shot landed on top of Leeds’ net.

But Leeds continued to threaten at the other end as Bogle was denied a second from close range before Piroe almost put away the rebound.

However, Piroe struck deep in added time when he created the space to fire a clinical left-foot shot past Nardi and into the net.