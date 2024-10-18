Leeds and Sheffield United to pay tribute to George Baldock

Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock died last week at the age of 31

Leeds and Sheffield United will pay tribute to former Blades defender George Baldock before Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road.

Baldock, who spent seven years as a player at Bramall Lane, was found dead in his swimming pool at his home in Greece last week, aged 31.

Leeds said a minute’s silence will be held before the 8pm kick-off when wreaths will be laid, while players will wear black armbands.

Tonight at Elland Road, we’ll be honouring the memory of George Baldock. Both teams will wear black armbands, and a minute's silence will be observed to pay our respects. Representatives from both clubs will also lay flowers as a tribute. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sZr1QnJfdu — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 18, 2024

A statement read: “Ahead of kick off, both sets of supporters are asked to come together in a minute’s silence as football remembers former Sheffield United defender and Greek international George Baldock, who tragically passed away aged 31 last week.

“Players will also wear black armbands, whilst representatives of both teams will come together and lay a wreath each, paying their respects shortly before kick-off.”

Leeds said the game will also be dedicated to the English Football League’s Together Against Racism campaign.

Former Leeds captain Lucas Radebe, who returned to the club this week in support of the campaign and as part of Black History Month celebrations, will be introduced to supporters at half-time.