Leading Man Utd back to top a ‘huge responsibility’, says new boss Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim is relishing the “huge responsibility” of taking Manchester United back to the top as the new head coach prepares to take charge for the first time at Ipswich.

Having stayed at Sporting Lisbon for three final matches after being named Erik ten Hag’s successor on November 1, the 39-year-old will finally be in the Red Devils’ dugout for Sunday’s trip to Portman Road.

Quite the task awaits Amorim given underperforming United entered the weekend 13th in the Premier League standings with a paltry four wins from their opening 11 matches.

They are long since out of the race for a title they last won in 2013, but the new boss is confident he is the “right guy in the right moment” for a club desperate to return to the top.

“I think the people here really hope that the club returns to where it deserves to be and where it has always been,” Amorim said. “That’s a huge responsibility.

“The only way I have to try and ‘survive’ this is to focus intensely on my work and there’s a lot to do here at our club. I know the expectations.

“High expectations can be a problem because we need to know how to manage these expectations – we know it will take time, we know it won’t be easy.

“We will have difficult moments, but the only way I have to progress is to focus on the practical things we have to do at training and get to know all the departments and prepare for the future of Manchester United.”

Ruben Amorim has succeeded Erik ten Hag (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked about the pressure of United’s history and leaving his mark at the club, Amorim said: “I think the answer to that question can be found in the past, about impossible things that can happen.

“What are the objectives for this season? We’re taking things game by game and the current objective is a win against Ipswich.

“That’s the only objective and the only thing I have on my mind – to win the next game and have another week to work with the players, to have a better week and prepare the players for the next game.

“I know I will be judged at the end about (European) qualification and people will say whether that was enough or too little, or insufficient you could say.

“But my job is to prepare to win this game, have another week to prepare for the next game, then the next game and so on.

“I know it’s a very difficult job and know that not many people believe, but we saw this before in Portugal, let’s see what happens this time.”

Amorim’s coaching journey saw him impress at Casa Pia and Braga before turning around Sporting in eye-catching fashion.

The Portuguese oversaw the club’s first Primeira Liga title in 19 years and led them to another league crown last season before leaving with the team sat top of the standings.

Ruben Amorim enjoyed great success at Sporting Lisbon (Zed Jameson/PA)

Amorim’s 3-4-3 system worked with aplomb at Sporting and is something he is implementing from day one at United, where he is also embracing the club’s traditions.

“I think a lot of the time coaches have an idea, an idea about the game and have to apply it,” he said. “Everybody knows my idea of the game.

“We then have to link this to the history of the club, a winning club. We can’t play defensively, however, we have to want the ball, then you have to look at what type of league we are in.

“The people here like intense attacking football. There are a lot of physically strong players that are also talented.

“Therefore, that’s what we are going to look for – to link the coach’s idea with that of the club. A dominant club that looks to win all their games and be protagonists.

“We also add the league to the equation – it’s quick, intense, physical with goals and therefore that’s what we will try to do.”