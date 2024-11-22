Leaders Falkirk extend lead with victory at Queen’s Park

Aidan Nesbitt scored the only goal as Falkirk went six points clear at the top of the Scottish championship with a 1-0 win at Queen’s Park

Aidan Nesbitt’s goal secured Falkirk a 1-0 victory at Queen’s Park that moved them six points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship.

The midfielder’s first league goal of the season, midway through the first half, ensured the Bairns bounced back from last weekend’s first defeat in eight games.

Queen’s Park goalkeeper Calum Ferrie was in action early on, saving two Ethan Ross efforts, but after the hosts’ Jack Turner struck the post Calvin Miller’s inch-perfect pass presented Nesbitt with an easy finish.

Falkirk continued to dominate but could not find the second goal and the closest they came was when Miller headed against the crossbar after the break.