Lawrence Shankland scoring struggles continue with penalty miss in Hearts defeat

Lawrence Shankland’s miserable season in front of goal continued as the Hearts striker missed a penalty during a 2-0 defeat against Cercle Brugge.

The skipper squandered a chance to level the UEFA Conference League encounter in the 82nd minute when he fired the ball over the bar.

After scoring 33 goals for club and country last season, the Scotland forward has netted just once in 20 appearances in a frustrating campaign.

Hearts remain on six points from four matches with games against Copenhagen and Petrocub to follow and will view their trip to Belgium as a wasted opportunity after making plenty of inroads on the home defence.

Shankland got the first effort on target but his low strike was held and Craig Gordon was the busier goalkeeper in the first half, making several saves.

Shankland had another chance following good wing play from Kenneth Vargas but his back-heel flashed just past the post.

The hosts took the lead in the 40th minute, working a man over on the right side of the penalty box. Malamine Efekele mis-hit his first-time shot but the effort wrong-footed Gordon and spun into the corner of the net.

The visitors sprung into action and Cammy Devlin, Shankland, Kenneth Vargas, twice, and Alan Forrest all had shots blocked in the box before the interval.

Cercle captain Thibo Somers headed wide from a good chance but Hearts made a lively start to the second period with Yan Dhanda, Forrest and Vargas all shooting straight at the home keeper.

The lively James Penrice then set up Vargas but the Costa Rica international’s weak effort was saved when he had team-mates in support in the box.

Blair Spittal came on for Hearts as they looked to make their pressure count but one over-hit pass from the substitute spoiled a promising opening and another turnover in possession led to Gordon making an important stop from Paris Brunner.

Hearts got a lifeline when Cercle sub Edgaras Utkus made a complete mess of a headed clearance with his handball eventually leading to a penalty award following a lengthy VAR process.

Shankland went for power and the top corner but the ball flew two yards over right in front of 3,000 visiting fans and Brunner almost put the game out of sight moments later when he crashed the ball off the bar.

The Hearts captain had another chance but flashed a header wide from Penrice’s driven cross.

The game was finally out of reach for the visitors following a last-minute corner. Gordon made a good initial save but was beaten by a major deflection as Gary Magnee’s shot went in off Hearts sub Daniel Oyegoke.