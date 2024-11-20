Lautaro Martinez equals Diego Maradona as Argentina bounce back

Lautaro Martinez moved level with Diego Maradona in Argentina’s scoring charts as the World Cup winners beat Peru 1-0.

Martinez’s 32nd goal for his country settled the qualifier in Buenos Aires and strengthened their position at the top of the South American standings.

Having lost in Paraguay on Friday, Argentina had much the better of the contest against a Peru side which has won just once in qualification.

A beautiful way to close out 2024 😆 🇦🇷 Argentina 1 🆚 0 Peru 🇵🇪#ArgentinaNT pic.twitter.com/dn1Q0SVGaT — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) November 20, 2024

Full-back Gonzalo Montiel was unable to steer the ball home after sneaking behind the visiting defence, while Julian Alvarez hit the post as they struggled to convert their superiority into goals.

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister also went close, steering his header wide.

Lionel Messi had a quiet game, but played a pivotal role in the goal 10 minutes into the second half.

He threaded a cross into a crowded box and Martinez found the back of the net to give Argentina a lead Peru rarely threatened to erase.

The win leaves Argentina five points clear of Uruguay, who drew 1-1 in Brazil, at the top of the qualifying table.

Ecuador won 1-0 in Colombia to go above their rivals into third with both teams a further point behind.

Brazil and Paraguay, who drew 2-2 with Bolivia, occupy the other two automatic qualifying spots.