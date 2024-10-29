Lauren Wade helps Northern Ireland keep Euro 2025 dream alive by beating Croatia

An extra-time goal from Lauren Wade earned Northern Ireland a 1-0 win on the night to ensure they progressed 2-1 on aggregate against Croatia in their Euro 2025 play-off.

A goalless 90 minutes at Windsor Park followed a 1-1 draw in Zagreb in the first leg before Wade fired into the top corner from the edge of the box from a corner with just six minutes remaining to keep the European Championship dream alive for Tanya Oxtoby’s side.

It sets up a two-legged tie against Norway in which they will need to be at their best to upset the odds and eliminate the 1995 world champions.

They face a tall order to reach next year’s finals in Switzerland with their next opponents having hammered Albania 14-0 on aggregate, a rout which included a 9-0 second-leg win in Oslo.

A flat display in Belfast was ultimately redeemed by Wade, the Hearts defender crashing the ball home for her 10th goal for her country.

The game was also marked by a 50th cap for Rangers’ Laura Rafferty who turned in a solid display in the centre of defence.