Lauren Wade and Danielle Maxwell can help stem the Norwegian tide in Larne

As the 10th highest ranked European side in the world, and the 16th highest overall, Norway take more than pedigree for their trip to Inver Park.

The nature of these play-offs have pitted seeded teams against unseeded ones, and once this final has been played, Northern Ireland and Norway will have met nine times in just over a decade.

More consequential however will be the fact that one of the two will have qualified for next summer’s European Championships in Switzerland.

The historical omens aren’t exactly nerve-settling for Tanya Oxtoby’s side. Indeed they have conceded 16 goals against the Scandinavians in their last three meetings.

Former star Julie Nelson is well aware of the Norwegian threat, and stated this week:

“To qualify once for Northern Ireland was massive, but to do it again would just be incredible.”

Unbeaten in four matches, The Green and White Army will be backing a side that is growing in confidence, while off the pitch Nelson feels that the historical pay deal struck with the IFA has also had an impact.

In September 2023 Northern Ireland followed the lead of England, the Republic of Ireland, Wales and Scotland with equivalent pay for their men’s and women’s national teams, a move Nelson described as “landmark”.

Northern Ireland's Simone Magill with Croatia’s Maja Joščak during Tuesday night’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 play-off game at the International Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Encouraging too is the fact that Norway have scored two goals or less in five of their last seven matches.

But those two games were their most recent, as they thrashed a sorry Albania 9-0 and 5-0 in their semi-final play-off.

Three goals proved enough for Northern Ireland to overcome Croatia in their own semi-final, with an injury time equaliser proving crucial in the first-leg away from home.

Winger Lauren Wade was the hero on the return to home soil, as her extra-time goal sealed a memorable 1-0 win.

The Hearts star has went from strength to strength after a disappointing exit from Reading, and she will again be key to her side’s chances.

Oxtoby’s side will likely opt for three at the back again, with Wade and Danielle Maxwell on the right wing working hard in defence and tucking in to make a more solid back five.

The latter was named October’s Sports Direct Women’s Premiership Player of the Month for September, with her seven goals for Cliftonville putting her in the spotlight.

Friday night represents a keener opponent than anything she has faced this season however, with her defensive prowess - along with Wade’s - key to any chance of an upset at Larne’s home ground.