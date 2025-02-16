Lauren James hits stoppage-time winner as leaders Chelsea rally to beat Everton

Lauren James grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea battled from a goal down to beat Everton 2-1 at Kingsmeadow and maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the Women’s Super League.

The visitors threatened to cause an upset when Kelly Gago burst down the left wing in the 51st minute and unleashed a fine effort into the top corner against the run of play.

But Sonia Bompastor’s side rallied with Mayra Ramirez equalising just after the hour mark in what was the leaders’ first real chance of note.

Everton looked good value for a point until the third minute of added time when James unleashed a long-range effort with her left foot that clipped the post and found the back of the net.

Elsewhere, Chloe Kelly marked her return to Arsenal by featuring in a crushing 5-0 win over north London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.

Lionesses winger Kelly, who rejoined her first club on loan in January, came off the bench as Renee Slegers’ team cruised to victory in front of over 56,000 fans.

Chloe Kelly made her return as Arsenal thumped Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Clare Hunt’s 15th-minute own goal set the Gunners on their way and Mariona Caldentey added a second 10 minutes before half-time.

Frida Maanum and Alessia Russo doubled the hosts’ lead before the hour mark and Emily Fox rounded off a big win in style with a spectacular fifth in the final minute.

Elisabeth Terland bagged a brace as Manchester United beat bottom club Crystal Palace 3-1 to seal their sixth straight win.

Terland’s early opener was cancelled out by a composed finish from Mille Gejl for the struggling Eagles, but United moved up a gear after the break with a second for Terland before Grace Clinton confirmed the points with a brave header.