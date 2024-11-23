Late dismissal proves costly for Barcelona as Celta Vigo hit back for a point

Barcelona conceded twice late on after having Marc Casado sent off as the LaLiga leaders were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo.

The visitors looked set to bounce back from their 1-0 loss at Real Sociedad last time out with a victory after goals from Raphinha in the 15th minute and Robert Lewandowski just past the hour.

Raphinha also hit the post but things then changed in a few minutes towards the end of the contest as Casado’s 82nd-minute dismissal was swiftly by followed Celta goals in quick succession from Alfon and Hugo Alvarez.

It leaves Barca five points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid at the top, while Real Madrid are another two back in third with two games in hand ahead of Sunday’s game at Leganes.

Atletico had earlier pulled off a late turnaround as they came from behind to beat Alaves 2-1 at home in Diego Simeone’s 700th game as their manager.

The visitors had taken an early lead through a penalty from Jon Guridi, before Antoine Griezmann equalised from the spot in the 76th minute and substitute Alexander Sorloth notched the winner with four minutes of normal time to go.

Girona are up to fifth after a 4-1 home win over Espanyol in which all their goals came in the first half, with Bojan Miovski scoring two of them.

Mallorca rose to sixth with a thrilling 3-2 win at Las Palmas, sealed in stoppage time by Johan Mojica after the away side had had Vedat Muriqi sent off in the 88th minute, and Hugo Duro netted a brace for Valencia, having earlier scored an own goal, as they ran out 4-2 winners at home against Real Betis.

Atalanta moved to the top of Serie A as goals from Mateo Retegui, Ederson and Ademola Lookman took them to a 3-1 victory at Parma.

La Dea have the same amount of points as second-placed Inter Milan, who thrashed Verona 5-0 at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, with Marcus Thuram scoring twice.

Juventus are three points behind in sixth after continuing their unbeaten start to the season with a 0-0 draw at seventh-placed AC Milan.

In the Bundesliga, fourth-placed champions Bayer Leverkusen roared back after going two goals down to thump Heidenheim 5-2 at home, with Patrick Schick scoring a hat-trick.

There was also a big home victory for Borussia Dortmund, who are fifth, as they won 4-0 against Freiburg, who had Patrick Osterhage sent off just past the hour and Chukwubuike Adamu dismissed in stoppage time.

Eintracht Frankfurt are second after their 1-0 home win over Werder Bremen, secured by Mario Gotze, with RB Leipzig dropping to third following a 4-3 loss at Hoffenheim, the hosts’ first match under Christian Ilzer.

There was also a 2-0 win for Stuttgart at home to bottom side Bochum, while Wolfsburg beat Union Berlin 1-0.

In Ligue 1, third-placed Marseille won 3-1 at Lens, Lyon were held 1-1 at Reims and St Etienne won 1-0 at home against rock-bottom Montpellier.