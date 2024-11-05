Larne v St Gallen: Match details. kick-off time and how to watch as Larne look to salvage their maiden European campaign

Larne will be out to exorcise the ghosts of their 4-1 drumming against Shamrock Rovers at Windsor Park two weeks ago. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

LARNE have experienced a season very much out of character for themselves so far, mostly due to its new European experience.

The Irish League champions have yet to muster a point in their maiden UEFA Europa Conference League campaign, losing to Norwegian side Molde and Shamrock Rovers.

Due to the heavy toll a European campaign exacts on a team like Larne, their league form has slipped, with the reigning Sports Direct Premiership champions now sitting in ninth place and having to win all four of their games in hand to put them in the mix for the title again.

Last time out, Larne won 2-0 against Glentoran, with Andy Ryan and Cian Bolger scoring for the Invermen.

Tiernan Lynch’s side now face a St Gallen side that is also struggling in Europe, who have lost their last two UEFA Europa Conference League games against Cercle Brugge and Fiorentina.

Their league form isn’t too much better, with the Swiss side taking four points from their last five games.

St Gallen’s last game came against FC Sion, when Chadrac Akolo scored as the sides drew at the AFG Arena.

When and where is the UEFA Europa Conference League game between Larne and St Gallen?

Larne’s home game with St Gallen will take place in Windsor Park on Thursday, November 7.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

Why are Larne playing European home games at Windsor Park?

Larne are playing their European home games at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park because their home ground, Inver Park, is not big enough to host a European club competition game.

Windsor Park is the closest stadium to the club that does have the facilities for such a game.

Where can I watch Larne v St Gallen?

Larne’s game against St Gallen can be watched on BT Sport 4.