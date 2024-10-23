Larne v Shamrock Rovers: Match details, kick-off time and how to watch as Larne welcome Dublin opponents Shamrock Rovers

The Larne fans in full voice at the start of the game. PICTURE: David McCormick

LARNE’s opponents will not have as far to travel as most opponents as Dublin-based Shamrock Rovers make the short trip to Belfast.

The Invermen had an enjoyable but ultimately sour European debut against Molde in Norway after they lost 3-0 to the Scandanavian hosts.

In the Irish League, Larne have collected one point from their last two games after losing to Dungannon Swifts, with their recent visit to bottom side Carrick Rangers postponed due to international call-ups for Larne’s squad.

Last weekend, Crusaders made the trip back to north Belfast with a point after a 1-1 draw in Inver Park.

Shamrock Rovers have had a more stressful time in the run-up to this fixture, being locked in a four-horse race for the League of Ireland Premier Division title along with Shelbourne, Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic.

Derry City's Michael Duffy with Dan Cleary of Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell last month. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin 20-9-2024 (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

Rovers are two points adrift of leaders Shelbourne in third place, with Derry above them in second on goal difference only.

The Hoops beat Drogheda United 1-0 away from home last time out in the league but will have to hope that others above them drop points if they are to be in with a chance of the title.

The last European outing for the Tallaght side saw them draw 1-1 against former Champions League Cyprus outfit APOEL FC of Nicosia in Tallaght Stadium, despite losing Neil Farrugia to a red card.

When and where is Larne FC playing Shamrock Rovers in the UEFA Europa Conference League?

The all-Ireland derby between Larne and Shamrock Rovers will take place at the National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast on Thursday, October 24.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5.45pm.

Where can I watch Larne v Shamrock Rovers?

The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 4 and streamed on TNT Sport via Discovery+.