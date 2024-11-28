Larne on brink of Conference League exit after defeat by Olimpija Ljubljana

It was another frustrating night for Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson in the Conference League

Larne saw their hopes of reaching the Conference League knockout stage all but ended after a 1-0 defeat away to Slovenian outfit Olimpija Ljubljana, where they finished with 10 men.

The Invermen were playing a first match since the departure of boss Tiernan Lynch, who has moved on to Derry City.

Despite a resolute defensive display in the first half, Olimpija’s pressure finally told when substitute Ivan Durdov headed home from a corner in the 67th minute.

With nine minutes left, Sean Graham was shown a second yellow card as Larne were left bottom of the Conference League table following a fourth straight European defeat, while Olimpija moved up into the qualification places.

Gary Haveron took charge of the team at the Stozice Stadium, with new manager Nathan Rooney set to take over ahead of Sunday’s NIFL Premiership game against Cliftonville.

Olimpija made a positive start, with defender Ahmet Muhamedbegovic heading over when the ball was swung back into the box after a corner.

After being pushed deep into their own half for long spells, Larne made a venture forward as Graham got down the right flank and floated the ball into the Olimpija penalty area, where Paul O’Neill nodded wide.

Olimpija went close to breaking the deadlock just before half-time following a swift counter-attack which found Raul Florucz into the six-yard box – but Larne keeper Rohan Ferguson was out quickly to make a smart reaction save.

Ferguson was again called into action at the start of the second half when he stuck out a hand to push away Marko Brest’s close-range header.

Larne – embarking on a first European campaign past the qualifiers for a team from the Irish Premiership – created a rare opportunity in the 52nd minute.

Mark Randall won the ball in midfield and played in Dylan Sloan, who drove on into the box, but then dragged his shot wide.

Olimpija finally found a way past the Larne defence when substitute Ivan Durdov, who just come on, headed home from a corner in the 67th minute.

Haveron made a triple change as he looked to get Larne back into the tie, with Matthew Lusty, Conor McKendry and Sam Todd all brought off the bench.

Olimpija wing-back David Sualehe flashed a curling effort just wide of the far post when the ball dropped to him at he edge of the penalty area following a corner.

Larne were reduced to 10 men with nine minutes left when Sean Graham was shown a second yellow card for shoving Olimpija defender Jorge Silva.

Lusty was sent clear late on, but could only chip a tame effort straight at goalkeeper Matevz Vidovsek before Olimpija saw a close-range effort Antonio Marin ruled out for offiside.