Larne get back to winning ways

CHAMPIONS Larne put their recent struggles behind them with a 2-0 victory over Glentoran at the Oval, making it nine successive wins against the men from the east.

A first half penalty from Andy Ryan - after a foul by former Larne hero Fuad Sule on Jordan McEneff - and a second half effort by the outstanding Cian Bolger gave the east Antrim side a much-needed boost ahead of Thursday’s big Europa Conference League group clash against Swiss side St Gallen at Windsor Park. Finley Thorndike missed the chance to equalise with a first half penalty - Jay Donnelly had been fouled by Larne keeper Rohan Ferguson - while after the break there were red cards for Glentoran’s James Singleton and Larne’s Dylan Sloan, who reacted to the former’s challenge. The Glens have now missed three successive penalties.

The win means the Inver Reds are eight points behind leaders Linfield with two matches in hand. The Blues visit Carrick Rangers on Sunday.

Coleraine hammered Dungannon Swifts 4-1 at the Showgrounds, a Matthew Shevlin treble doing the damage, while Loughgall’s revival continued with a 3-0 win over Glenavon at Lakeview Park.

On Friday night, a goal by Joe Gormley in the 39th minute gave Cliftonville a hard-fought 1-0 win over derby rivals Crusaders at Solitude, the win taking the Reds to within two points of the summit.

Ballymena’s recent slump continued with a 3-0 defeat against Portadown at the Showgrounds.