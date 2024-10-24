Larne fall to Shamrock Rovers at Windsor Park as the gulf in class between Invermen and the rest of Europe becomes clear

Sean Graham of Larne and Leon Pohls of Shamrock Rovers at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Larne were easily seen off by Shamrock Rovers at Windsor Park earlier as the gulf in class between the Irish Champions was brutally exposed.

Inspired by 31-year-old Graham Burke, Rovers rattled three goals in before the break and cantered to an easy win in the Europa Conference League.

Larne simply could not live with the Dubliners and were left chasing shadows all night by a classier, quicker, stronger, cannier outfit.

The Invermen pulled a goal back through Chris Gallagher two minutes after the restart but this served only to make Rovers angry again, and the fourth goal followed seven minutes later.

Chris Gallagher of Larne scores and pulls a goal back against Shamrock Rovers in this evening’s game. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press (Andrew McCarroll/Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres)

Rovers are old hands on the European stage as the first Irish club to reach the group stages of European football back in 2011, whereas this was Larne's first foray into the league phase.

It showed on the field of play as the Tallaght club, who have won the last four League of Ireland titles and are fighting for a fifth, moved through the gears from the off.

After just two minutes, Burke, aided by a Joe Thomson slip, sped into the box without being challenged and when his shot was deflected, full-back Josh Honohan pounced to side-foot home from ten yards.

The visitors could have doubled their lead within seconds as Johnny Kenny hit the side netting from an angle close in, but it wasn't long before the second goal followed.

Larne showed a flicker of menace through Benji Magee but any hope of an equaliser evaporated on 24 minutes when Burke set Kenny up for a close-range finish with the hosts floundering.

Shamrock Rovers fans made their voices heard at this evening’s game in Belfast. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press (Andrew McCarroll/Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres)

Burke was having a field day, reproducing the level of form that saw him win three international caps for the Republic of Ireland, and he had a hand in Rovers’ third goal when it came on the half-hour mark.

The former Notts County forward got the slightest of glancing headers to a Markus Poom corner, the ball looked destined to creep over the line but came off Cosgrove and after consulting VAR the referee awarded the goal to vociferous cheers from the travelling support.

3-0 down after half an hour was a sobering experience for Larne and the half-time whistle couldn’t come quick enough for Tiernan Lynch to get his players in and regroup.

Indeed it looked as if there may be a change of fortunes as, after hopeful claims for a penalty were waved away, Larne pulled a goal back two minutes after the restart.

Rovers were not as quick out of the blocks for the second half, failed to clear a Larne corner effectively and Gallagher thundered home from the edge of the box.

However, any hopes of an unlikely comeback were extinguished seven minutes later when Larne shot themselves in the foot.

Joe Thomson's pass across the back was intercepted by Burke and the seasoned forward punished by rifling home from 20 yards.

Larne were reeling at this stage, shell-shocked by the level of performance they were up against.

Matty Lusty of Larne and Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers at this Evening’s game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press (Andrew McCarroll/Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres)

Both managers made changes and Larne substitute Matty Lusty had a shot following a lay-off from Andy Ryan parried by Leon Pohls in the Rovers goal.

At the final whistle, Rovers manager Stephen Bradley lapped up the raucous applause while Tiernan Lynch was left licking his wounds and contemplating what to do in the remaining four European games, with St Gallen up next.

It was a lesson not only for Lynch and Larne but also for other Irish League clubs, who trail the Inver Park club in terms of the domestic game.