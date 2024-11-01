Larne defender Ives hoping hard work does the trick against the Glens

Larne defender Levi Ives believes his side need to put in “serious work” if they are to get back to winning ways in Saturday’s tie with Glentoran at the Oval in the Sports Direct Premiership.

The former Cliftonville man was left dumbfounded after last Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Portadown at Shamrock Park, having watched his side throw away a 1-0 half-time lead.

An Aaron McCarey own-goal put the Inver men in a commanding position, but an equaliser from Eamon Fyfe and a wonder goal from Shay McCartan - from inside his own half – broke the visitors’ hearts.

“We took our foot off the gas (on Sunday) and you get punished for that,” Ives said.

“Some serious work needs put in for Glentoran now.

“That is a few defeats now and conceding silly goals, so, listen we get back to training this week and keep working hard. Things will turn around if we keep working at it.”

The Inver men have had the luxury of a game-free week in the run-up to the Glens’ game, something that has been at a premium of late with both domestic and European ties filling the calendar. However, the Larne left-back is not using this fixture congestion as an excuse for the recent form as he looks ahead to Saturday.

“I see no hassle with the Thursday to Sunday turnaround whatsoever,” he claimed.

“It is not an excuse for not picking up points in these games.

“We can’t be blaming boys that are leggy because we have boys there and a big enough squad to fill in.”

Without a win in three league games now, and also a heavy defeat to Shamrock Rovers in the Europa Conference League, manager Tiernan Lynch will be expecting a response this weekend from his troops, whilst in the other dugout, Glentoran manager Declan Devine may be sniffing blood.

After losing leads in their last two games, including last week’s defeat to Coleraine, the Glens now occupy fifth spot in the table, four places ahead of Saturday’s rivals. Devine, like Lynch is hoping for better things come full-time this week.

“After our good run the last couple of results were very disappointing simply because they were so avoidable,” he explained.

“In both games we were ahead and firmly in control but instead of finishing the games off we let ourselves down in front of goal both weeks.

“We missed James Singleton at Coleraine. He is a big, big personality and a massive driving force for us both on the pitch and in the changing room.

“His intensity and determination show through no matter where we have to play him. We’re hopeful he’ll be okay for Saturday’s game,” he continued.

“For Saturday’s game as well as Singo, I’m hopeful Aaron Wightman will be available if we need him after he had a very good runout for the Seconds last week against Linfield Swifts.”

Larne will be without instrumental defender Tomas Cosgrove after picking up a ligament injury last week and faces a possibly extended time on the touchline.

The teams last met back in September when Larne ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

One thing that does look a certainty is goals in this tie. In the last 10 meetings between the sides there have been a total of 27 goals and fans will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday.