Larne boss Lynch hoping to bow out on top with League Cup victory over Institute at new hunting ground

Departing Larne manager Tiernan Lynch will take charge of the Inver Park side for the final time on Tuesday evening when they make the journey to the Brandywell to play Championship side Institute in the last 16 of the BetMcLean League Cup.

The Belfast man will replace Ruaidhri Higgins as Candystripes boss, after he left by way of mutual consent last week following a surprise loss to Drogheda in the final of the FAI Cup.

Lynch took over as Larne boss in 2017 when they were wallowing in second-tier football, but with the help of new owner Kenny Bruce he guided them to back-to-back Premiership titles.

The Inver Reds also reached the Uefa Conference League phase this season as they became the first Northern Irish side to qualify for the group or league phase of a major European competition. His success will undoubtedly earn him a lifetime of respect from the east Antrim fans.

After the success that the last seven years has brought, Larne’s league form has been patchier this year as they juggle domestic duties with midweek Euro ties.

They went down 1-0 at home to league leaders Linfield on Saturday and Lynch will be determined to avoid any upsets in his farewell game.

Ironically, the game will be played at the home ground of his new club and will give him a chance for an early view of the facilities, however, he won’t be expecting any fond farewells from a Stute side confident of silencing the celebrations from travelling supporters that may be in store.

If Institute are to cause an upset they will have to improve upon their own form. They currently sit ninth in the Championship and have lost in their last two outings, the most recent being a 4-2 reverse at home to Ards at the weekend.

It has been almost five years since the sides met, with Larne winning out 4-0 in the Premiership and if they can repeat the trick on Tuesday it would be considered the perfect send-off for Lynch and his brother Seamus who is also making the move to Derry.

The winners of the tie will face further Championship opposition in the quarter-finals with Annagh United waiting in the wings.