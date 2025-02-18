Larne and Glentoran denied by heart-stopping stoppage-time goals

Kodi Lyons-Foster of Glentoran puts his head in his hands at full time at this evening’s game at The Showgrounds, Ballymena as United pull back a late point. PICTURE BY ANDREW MCCARROLL/PACEMAKER PRESS

Larne were denied a much-needed win as an injury-time equaliser saw Glenavon grab a well-deserved point in this evening’s Sports Direct Premiership tie at Inver Park.

Tiarnan O’Connor struck early on for the hosts, before David Toure bagged an equaliser four minutes into stoppage time.

It was deja-vu at the Showgrounds as Ballymena United also grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser. Christie Pattisson thought he had scored the winner for the Glens, but Joe Moore struck back also four minutes into time added on.

In chilly conditions in east Antrim, the action soon got heated up and the hosts were in front after only nine minutes with their first goal in over 300 minutes of league football.

Andy Ryan’s free-kick was blocked on the edge of the area before the Scot regathered the ball before offloading a scuffed effort that fell to O’Connor, and he poked the ball low past Tadhg Ryan in the Glenavon goal to open the scoring.

With Larne looking, they were in the mood to make amends for recent defeats, Ryan will feel he should have done better on 25 minutes.

Jordan McEneff picked Niall Quinn’s pocket on the right flank before he squared it to Ryan.

The striker offloaded a first-time effort, but he could not keep it below the crossbar from close range and the Lurgan Blues escaped.

With the first half ending 1-0, O’Connor almost grabbed his second of the night ten minutes into the second period.

Keeper Ryan sliced a clearance that fell for the former Welders’ man, but he could only find the side netting as the Blues’ escaped.

Soon after Davy McDaid went close for the visitors with an effort from the edge of the area that was turned away by Rohan Ferguson in goal.

Ferguson was called into action twice more on 65 minutes. First, he saved from a Harry Murphy header before the stopper stretched to stop a 30-yard drive from Michael O’Connor that looked set for the net.

Glenavon continued to have the better of possession and finally got their just rewards on 94 minutes. Ferguson yet again saved well from Murphy, but Toure pounced quickest to slam home the equaliser.

Meanwhile, at the Ballymena Showgrounds, Glentoran made it 16 games without loss but they had to settle for a point after a dramatic finish on Warden Street.

They had keeper David Gyollai to thank for an early intervention after just five minutes.

Success Edogun got a near-post shot away, but Gyollai reacted superbly to push the ball away from goal.

Jordan Jenkins is a picture of frustration as Glentoran let an away win against Ballymena United slip through their fingers at The Showgrounds. PICTURE BY ANDREW MCCARROLL/PACEMAKER PRESS (Andrew McCarroll/Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres)

As the Glens continued to build into the game, they were rewarded with a second-half strike courtesy of Pattisson, as the striker got on the end of a long ball from Daniel Amos and he cooly slotted home past Sean O’Neill from 12 yards.

Jim Ervin’s men battled valiantly in the dying moments and were rewarded with an equaliser via a superb Moore strike that lifted the roof off the Showgrounds.

Larne: Ferguson, Donnelly, O’Connor, Graham, Nolan, Cosgrove (C), Sloan, Gallagher, Bayode, Ryan, Wallace

Subs: Graham, McKendry, O’Neill, McEneff, Bolger, Brown, Simpson

Glenavon: Ryan, Toure, O’Sullivan, Malone, McDaid, Quinn, Baird, McKeown (C), Murphy, O’Connor, Carlin

Subs: Byrne, Marshall, Snoddy, Campbell, Lynch, Atherton, McGovern